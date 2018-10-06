 

Former NSFAS CEO Steven Zwane: 'I was not fired'

2018-10-06 15:00

Nsfas CEO Steven Zwane. PHOTO: Lindile Mbontsi

Steven Zwane, former chief executive of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), on Saturday said he was not fired.

"Contrary to certain media reports, I was not fired. I decided to resign with immediate effect because continuing with disciplinary proceedings was neither in my best interest nor in the best interest of NSFAS."

On Friday, NSFAS said in a statement that a "termination agreement" had been reached between Zwane and his employer.

Zwane resigned on Friday – the first day of his disciplinary hearing.

On August 28, the Mail & Guardian reported that Zwane had been suspended with immediate effect, following allegations of maladministration. This was reportedly weeks after former chairperson Sizwe Nxasana resigned.

"I joined NSFAS in September 2017 to make a difference with a clear turn-around strategy that included building leadership capacity, attracting the right people to the organisation and putting processes in place to streamline work-flows and technology in the NSFAS office," Zwane said in a statement.

"Some strides were made during my short tenure, but I wish the organisation and its employees well in achieving a significant mandate in the future and in the implementation of the new Policy.

"I would like to thank the Minister of Higher Education and Training, Naledi Pandor, and the former NSFAS board for their support and guidance. The broader NSFAS community, vice chancellors and student formations worked closely with me throughout the year and I appreciate their support and commitment", said Zwane.

"I can confirm that, following the first day of disciplinary proceedings relating to allegations of maladministration against me, a mutual agreement was reached to terminate my role as chief executive at NSFAS, effective 2 October."

All other aspects of the termination agreement are confidential between both parties, Zwane said.

