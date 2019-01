Former National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) president and the general secretary of the Liberated Metalworkers Union of South Africa (Limusa) Cedric Gina has died.

He was 48 years old.

Family spokesperson Bongani Gina confirmed that the trade unionist had passed away on Monday at a Durban hospital after a short illness.

He had been admitted to hospital on December 23 after complaining of ill health, Bongani said. His condition quickly deteriorated and he died in the early hours of Monday morning.

His cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

"[Cedric] was a loving father, son, brother and husband to his family. The Gina family has suffered a great loss," he said in a statement.

"He will be remembered as the leader of the workers' class, having served as Numsa president, Limusa secretary general, which he founded, and an ANC and SACP activist.

Comrade #CedricGina was a dedicated trade unionist who spent most of his life serving the working class and the Labour movement since 1993 when he became a #shopsteward says #LIMUSA

"He also previously served as the SABC board member and was currently serving on the Manufacturing, Engineering and Related Services Sector Education and Training Authority (merSETA) board, as well as Trade and Investment KZN as a board member."

Gina was elected general secretary in 2015 at the Limusa launching congress.



Gina resigned from Numsa in 2013, telling Reuters he was unhappy with the anti-ANC stance being adopted.

Numsa was expelled from the Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu) for resolutions taken at its special national congress held in December 2013.

Cosatu said Numsa's resolutions contravened the trade union federation's constitution.