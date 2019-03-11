Former PAN boss Arthur Fraser 'studying' SSA report

National commissioner of correctional services, Arthur Fraser, is "studying" the State Security Agency (SSA) high-level review panel report and cannot comment on it yet.

While not specifically named in the report, he is implicated by it: In his former capacity as a senior spook, Fraser reportedly headed a covert programme which allegedly evolved - or devolved - into a parallel intelligence network, and allegations of criminality have emerged about its operations.

Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo told News24 on Monday that Fraser was studying the SSA report and would not be able to comment until he had done so.

The report does not name those implicated, but it is scathing about certain intelligence operations, and provides timeframes.

From these, it is possible to ascertain which individuals were responsible for the problem areas identified by the SSA panel.

The report found widespread abuse of the country's intelligence services for political ends, including internal ANC factional battles.

Read more here: From the Mufamadi report: To see or not to see