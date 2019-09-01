 

Former PE mayor injured in fatal car crash

2019-09-01 20:47

Jenna Etheridge

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Former Port Elizabeth mayor John Vieira was injured in a car accident at the weekend which claimed the life of his wife, Elizabeth.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said a BMW and VW GTI were involved in an accident on Buffelsfontein Road at around 21:00 on Saturday.

She said it was not yet clear what happened but confirmed an occupant in the BMW, Elizabeth Vieira, 83, died in the crash and her husband was taken to hospital.

The Herald reported that John was fighting for his life.

"Both occupants in the VW were also taken to hospital."

A culpable homicide case was being investigated.

Read more on:    port elizabeth  |  car crash
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Hawks probe cellphone-controlled car bomb that left UK man with 'gruesome' injuries

2019-09-01 20:10

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: No Sunday winners 14 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 