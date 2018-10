What To Read Next

A former police reservist and an 18-year-old man have been shot dead in Bishop Lavis, Cape Town, police said on Friday morning.

The shooting took place on the corner of Kasteelberg Road and Barracuda Crescent, just before 18:00 on Thursday, according to police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

The 56-year-old man had once been a reservist for the Bishop Lavis police.

The Tygerburger, who identified the man as Gregory Carelse, reported that two gunmen allegedly shot at him and one of these gunmen was killed alongside him.

"He was very involved in crime fighting and combating gang violence in Bishop Lavis. Because of his crime fighting, it's alleged that the gang bosses offered hitmen R250 000 to get him killed," a family member told the newspaper.

No arrests have yet been made.

"Police detectives are combing for clues," Rwexana added.

Anyone who has further information about the incident can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

