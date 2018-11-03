 

Former policeman gets 6 life terms for KZN massacre

2018-11-03 20:48

Mxolisi Mngadi

A former Gauteng-based policeman who used his service pistol to kill six people in Ezakheni, Ladysmith, has been sentenced to six life terms in jail, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Saturday.

Lungisani Arnold Mgaga, 30, was sentenced to an additional 50 years for five counts of attempted murder.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said Mgaga was sentenced on Friday in the Pietermaritzburg High Court for the 2014 killings.

"On 11 October 2014 at 17:10, a Mercedes Benz vehicle with five occupants was travelling at Pieters Road when it was attacked by unknown suspects who opened fire, killing one person who was identified as Happy Hlomuka. Four other occupants were wounded and taken to hospital for treatment," said Zwane.

Less than an hour after Hlomuka, 30, was shot dead, another shooting was reported at a car wash in D Section, Ezakheni.

"Five people were shot and killed at the carwash. One victim was wounded during the shooting and was taken to hospital," said Zwane.

Those who died in the car wash shooting were Muzi Dlamini, Sfundo Dlamini, Mlungisi Dlamini, Menzi Mvelase and Makhekhe Mathebula. 

The killings were reportedly linked to taxi violence.

The provincial task team investigated both the incidents.

"After an intensive investigation, the accused who was based in Gauteng was identified and arrested for both incidents. The accused has been in custody since 2015. He was found in possession of his service pistol that was used during the commission of these crimes," Zwane said.

Mgaga is also subject to other murder cases in the province and will appear in court again soon to face those charges, said Zwane.

Zwane said Mgaga's co-accused, Themba Mvelase, 32, was sentenced last year and was already serving a life term imprisonment for five counts of murder and ten years for five counts of attempted murder.

