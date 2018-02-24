 

Former policeman shot dead in Roodepoort robbery

2018-02-24 21:23

Jenni Evans

(iStock)

(iStock)

Cape Town - A former policeman was killed in a house robbery in Roodekraans, west of Johannesburg, on Friday night.

Deon van Wyk, a volunteer with the Kruin Community Voluntary Association, said Andrew du Plooy had opened the back door on Friday night to let his dog out, and then realised there were strangers in the house.

Du Plooy tried to get back in the house but a shot was discharged and it struck him in the upper stomach.

"His wife managed to secure herself and the kids in the room," said Van Wyk.

The robbers tried to get to the woman and children, while Du Plooy was down, but gave up and fled with a TV, laptop, handbag, and other household items.

Emergency services were called for Du Plooy, but he died about an hour after being shot.

Netcare911 spokesperson Nick Dollman said when they arrived on the scene in Chroom Street shortly after 23:00 the victim was in a critical condition and was attended to by an Advanced Life Support paramedic.

"Tragically despite efforts to resuscitate the victim, he succumbed to his severe injuries," said Dollman.

Van Wyk said Du Plooy had worked in specialised investigations on organised crime syndicates before leaving the police and had been a volunteer for community safety initiatives in the area.

Van Wyk said he did not want to speculate if there was a link between Du Plooy's old job, and the robbery.

He said the robbers had entered the property by cutting a part of the electric fence.

Du Plooy's wife and family were traumatised by the murder and the community was rallying to make sure they got support and the space to deal with the tragedy.


