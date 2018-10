South Africa's last apartheid head of state FW de Klerk has been hospitalised, his foundation said on Saturday.

"FW de Klerk was hospitalised yesterday [Friday] at the Panorama Hospital with a condition known as pneumothorax - which is an abnormal collection of air in the pleural space between the lung and the chest wall," the foundation said in a statement.

"He underwent a successful procedure this morning and it is expected that he will be discharged from hospital some time next week."

