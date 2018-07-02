 

Former president Jacob Zuma's son dies

2018-07-02 09:30

Vanessa Banton

A spokesperson for the Presidency has confirmed that one of former president Jacob Zuma's sons has died. 

Vusi Nhlakanipho Zuma, who was the youngest son of Zuma and his late wife Kate Mantsho, died on Sunday night after a short illness.  

READ: So who are Zuma's 23 children?

Vukile Mathabela, who is the media liaison at the Presidency, told News24 that details of Vusi's death would be released later on Monday, once a family spokesperson is appointed.  

Condolences have been pouring in. Reverend Jesse Jackson tweeted on Sunday night that he was sending his prayers and condolences to the Zuma family. 

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    jacob zuma

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Judge President Hlophe to appear before Judicial Conduct Tribunal

2018-07-02 07:09

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Advocate Dali Mpofu defends Moyane at SARS inquiry
 

We think every company should have pawternity leave!

A major pet company has introduced what it calls Pawternity leave – three-day parental leave for employees getting a new puppy or kitten.

 

Paws

Meghan Markle took this dog from a shelter to Windsor
Survey shows South Africans pick pets over people as binge-watching buddies
#WhatTheFluff prank goes viral!
Animal lover leaves €1 million to dog that saved his life
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Sir Lowry's Pass 10:53 AM
Road name: N2

Touws River 10:40 AM
Road name: N1

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, June 30 2018-06-30 21:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 