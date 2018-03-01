 

Former public enterprises minister Lynne Brown resigns as ANC MP

2018-03-01 12:07
Public Enterprise Minister Lynne Brown during a meeting with Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts on May 30, 2017. (Gallo Images / Sowetan / Esa Alexander)

Johannesburg - The African National Congress announced on Thursday that former public enterprises minister Lynne Brown has resigned as a Member of Parliament for the party.

Brown was removed from her position in Cabinet in President Cyril Ramaphosa's reshuffle on Monday night.

"Comrade Brown joined the National Assembly in 2014 and had previously served as a member of the Western Cape Provincial Legislature in various capacities from 1994 till 2014," ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu said.

"She has expressed her gratitude in having served the people of South Africa and thanked the ANC for having given her the opportunity to do so.

"We are confident that she will continue serving the country and our movement in other capacities in future. We wish her well."

More to follow.

