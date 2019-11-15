 

Former SABC group CEO Solly Mokoetle dies

Riaan Grobler

Former SABC group CEO Solly Mokoetle. (Denvor de Wee, Gallo Images, City Press)

Former SABC group CEO Solly Mokoetle has died.

In a statement on Friday, the public broadcaster said it had "learnt with great shock" of the passing of Mokoetle.

"He joined the SABC in 1994 as general manager and, over the years, his outstanding work ethic saw him rise through the ranks [to become] the corporation's Chief Operations Officer (COO) in 2001 until 2006.

"Mokoetle rejoined the SABC as the Group CEO in January 2010, prior to the delivery of the world's biggest football spectacle, the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

"The successful broadcast of the World Cup is testament to his commitment to fulfil the mandate of the SABC of building an informed society. Following his departure from the public service broadcaster, he joined the Department of Communications to further play an instrumental role in the development of the industry."

The SABC said Mokoetle's overall contribution to the SABC and the communication industry will continue to serve as a footprint, "particularly during this era when the broadcasting industry is drastically transforming due to technological advancements which require new policy decisions".

The SABC sent its deepest condolences to Mokoetle's family, friends and colleagues.

In June 2016, News24 reported that Mokoetle had gone missing when he left his Mount Edgecombe home for a walk, but never returned. He was later found in a Durban hospital.

Mokoetle is survived by his wife, Zola Ntuli, and their four children.

 

 

 

 


