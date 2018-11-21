 

Former soccer player questioned after police bust suspected drug lab

2018-11-21 20:38

Ntwaagae Seleka

Chemicals used to manufacture drugs at the former Kaizer Chiefs player's residence. (Supplied)

Police have taken a former Kaizer Chiefs football player in for questioning after a suspected clandestine drug laboratory was discovered at a West Rand farm.

A reliable source has told News24 that the soccer star and three other men were taken in for questioning on Wednesday.

Police would not confirm this, and would only say that four people were arrested - not only questioned - at a smallholding in Randfontein for drug manufacturing charges.

Police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said the four men were arrested after Crime Intelligence, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) and Gauteng's Anti-Gang Unit raided the smallholding.

Long observations lead to arrest

"The multi-disciplinary team observed the smallholding for a period of time, until they were satisfied that they had enough evidence to apply for a search warrant. The search warrant was effected in the early hours of this (Wednesday) morning and the team discovered a steel shed full of chemicals and machines used to manufacture mandrax as well as a truck containing liquid chemicals.

"The forensic science laboratory crime scene investigators are currently at the scene collecting evidence. The value of the clandestine drug laboratory will be determined by forensics as soon as they are done with their analysis," she said.

Muridili said police initially found three men at the premises when they arrived and the men claimed to be looking after livestock.

They claimed they didn’t know what was happening at the smallholding. The owner was called and later arrested.

SAPS head commends good work

Acting national commissioner, Lieutenant General Stefan Schutte commended members who took part in the bust for cutting off the supply of drugs.

"Drugs ravage our communities and destroy the future of our children. As we will soon commemorate the 16 Days of Activism Against Women and Children, we all need to take extra care of our children by ridding our communities of drugs," said Schutte.

The acting commissioner urged communities to be part of community policing forums and to take ownership of the Community in Blue concept, aimed at mobilising communities in the fight against crime.

