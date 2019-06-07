 

Former sport minister Tokozile Xasa resigns as MP

2019-06-07 13:54

Jan Gerber

Tokozile Xasa (Gallo Images)

Former minister of sport and recreation Tokozile Xasa is the latest former Cabinet member to resign as an MP.

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina confirmed on Friday that Xasa had resigned. This follows the resignation of former ministers Susan Shabangu, Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba and Nomaindia Mfeketo earlier this week.

Xasa is also the spokesperson of the ANC Women's League.

"As it is normal with similar resignations, there were no reasons provided in their letters," reads a statement from Majodina's office.

"The Office of the Chief Whip has extended the ANC's gratitude to these former MPs for the distinguished and diligent service they rendered to the people of South Africa and the ANC over the years in both the Executive and Parliament.

"We also derive satisfaction from the knowledge that we will continue to tap into their wealth of political and leadership experience, as they have all expressed their commitment to continue serving the ANC and the people of South Africa in other capacities."

Majodina also announced who would take up the seats left vacant by Cyril Ramaphosa's election as president, the resignations and candidates who did not take up their seats. These are:

  • Fikile Masiko will replace Shabangu;
  • Former deputy minister of finance Sfiso Buthelezi will replace Letsatsi-Duba;
  • Tshoganetso Tongwane will replace Mfeketo;
  • Nombulelo Lillian Hermans will replace Silvia Lucas, who withdrew from the list due to her deployment as deputy chairperson of the National Council of Provinces;
  • Emily Manketsi Thlape will replace Ramaphosa; 
  • Judy Hermans will replace Xasa; and
  • Lindiwe Mjobo will replace Makhosini Nkosi who did not take up his seat.

The new members will be sworn in on Monday. 

