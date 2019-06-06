 

Former state security minister Letsatsi-Duba resigns as MP

2019-06-06 10:28

Ethan van Diemen

State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba. (Ziyaad Douglas, Gallo Images, file)

State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba. (Ziyaad Douglas, Gallo Images, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba, the former Minister of State Security and an ANC national executive committee (NEC) member, has resigned as a member of Parliament.

Nonceba Mhlauli, the spokesperson in the Office of the ANC Chief Whip, confirmed to News24 that they had received a letter of resignation from Letsatsi-Duba.

She is the second former minister to resign this week.

Former human settlements minister, Nomaindia Mfeketo, also resigned as an MP, TimesLive reported on Wednesday.

The news comes a week after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the composition of his Cabinet.

Fourteen ministers did not form part of Ramaphosa's ministerial picks from the previous administration, including Jeff Radebe, Derek Hanekom and Nomvula Mokonyane.

Letsatsi-Duba was succeeded by former Minister of Public Service and Administration, Ayanda Dlodlo, at in the state security portfolio.

She was recently in the news when she had to make the unusual announcement that she was never a spy, after the Sunday Independent claimed that she had earned millions as a spy while still an MEC in Limpopo.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    dipuo letsatsi-duba  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

72-year-old Eastern Cape man arrested for allegedly raping young teen

2019-06-06 10:20

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Lucky Daily Lotto player walks off with R520 000 jackpot 2019-06-05 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 