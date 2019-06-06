Former state security minister Letsatsi-Duba resigns as MP

Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba, the former Minister of State Security and an ANC national executive committee (NEC) member, has resigned as a member of Parliament.

Nonceba Mhlauli, the spokesperson in the Office of the ANC Chief Whip, confirmed to News24 that they had received a letter of resignation from Letsatsi-Duba.

She is the second former minister to resign this week.

Former human settlements minister, Nomaindia Mfeketo, also resigned as an MP, TimesLive reported on Wednesday.

The news comes a week after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the composition of his Cabinet.

Fourteen ministers did not form part of Ramaphosa's ministerial picks from the previous administration, including Jeff Radebe, Derek Hanekom and Nomvula Mokonyane.

Letsatsi-Duba was succeeded by former Minister of Public Service and Administration, Ayanda Dlodlo, at in the state security portfolio.

She was recently in the news when she had to make the unusual announcement that she was never a spy, after the Sunday Independent claimed that she had earned millions as a spy while still an MEC in Limpopo.

