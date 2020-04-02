 

Former Stellenbosch mayor Conrad Sidego dies

2020-04-02 19:54

Compiled by Canny Maphanga

Conrad Sidego. (Supplied, Netwerk24)

The former executive mayor of Stellenbosch, Conrad Sidego, died on Thursday afternoon at the age of 73.

"He passed away this afternoon following a short illness," his brother, Peter Sidego, told News24 on Thursday.

Sidego was the first reporter of colour at Die Burger.

At the 100-year celebration of Naspers and Die Burger in 2015, former Media24 CEO Esmaré Weideman recalled how Sidego had to walk a distance to relieve himself because he was not allowed to use the company's bathrooms.

"In that story is recorded decades of suffering and humiliation. And for this reason, tonight we offer a formal apology," she said at the time.

READ: Naspers apologises for its role in apartheid

Sidego, who hailed from Tulbagh, was one of six siblings who attended high school.

He qualified as a teacher with a degree in communication and political science.

Sidego started writing freelance articles which later led to a full-time position at Die Burger.

He also served in the corporate field as a communications manager for a few years.

When South Africa transitioned from an apartheid state to a democracy under the leadership of former president Nelson Mandela, Sidego served as the ambassador to Denmark.

Upon his return, he became the first person of colour to be appointed to the Naspers and Media 24 management team - a position he held for nine years.

His family said they would announce his memorial and funeral arrangements "in a day or so".

