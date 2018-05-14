 

Former top cop Lamoer, 2 others will not apply for leave to appeal corruption sentences

2018-05-14 12:06

Jenna Etheridge

Retired Western Cape police commissioner Arno Lamoer and two former police officials have decided not to appeal their sentences for corruption.

They had each been released on R10 000 bail for the weekend and were given until noon on Monday to decide their next step.

ALSO READ: Lamoer, former top cops must have known actions were corrupt - judge

When the Western Cape High Court convened on Monday morning, it was revealed that Lamoer and former brigadiers Darius van der Ross and Kollin Govender had decided not to appeal, after they extensively consulted with their lawyers.

Last week, Lamoer was sentenced to an effective six years in jail, while Van der Ross and Govender effectively received sentences of two and four years respectively for corruption.

saleem dawjee
Businessman Saleem Dawjee, former Western Cape police commissioner Arno Lamoer and former cops Darius van der Ross and Kollin Govender. (Jenna Etheridge, News24)


Lawyer Johnny Nortje said the three would report to a correctional facility in Malmesbury by noon.

He said their families wanted to express their appreciation to the court and were indebted for the indulgence the court had given them, so they could make up their minds.

Confiscation orders

This means that only businessman Saleem Dawjee will appear in court on Monday, to apply for leave to appeal his effective six-year jail term for corruption, fraud and defeating the ends of justice.

He will also appear for an Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) application for a confiscation order, which he is opposing.

Earlier on Monday morning, the court granted the AFU a confiscation order against Lamoer, Van der Ross and Govender, who did not oppose the application.

ALSO READ: SA police union welcomes the sentence of Lamoer and top cops 'with a heavy heart'

It was the AFU's case that the men benefitted from the offences they were convicted of.

In terms of the order, the unit recovered R67 329.50 from Lamoer, R3 324.60 from Van der Ross and R24 594.44 from Govender.

"The monies are in the trust account of the curator and there is no issue with that," said Nortje.

