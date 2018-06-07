 

Former top cop Phahlane and wife back in court

2018-06-07 05:13

Jan Bornman

Khomotso Phahlane. (File, Netwerk24)

Former acting police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane and his wife are expected back in court on Thursday morning on charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

The disgraced former top cop, his wife, Beauty Phahlane, and car dealer Durand Snyman are expected back in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria. It was alleged that Snyman gave the Phahlanes vehicles, which were paid for by a police contractor who received billions in forensic contracts.

They made their first appearances in February, and were each released on R10 000 bail. The case was postponed in March for further investigation.

Prosecutor Chris Smith asked that the matter be postponed, as outstanding documents still needed to be handed over to the accused's legal teams.

News24 reported in March that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) had said that more suspects could appear in the dock alongside Phahlane when he and his co-accused appear.

READ: IPID confirms FDA's Keating interviewed over Phahlane corruption case

The allegations of corruption against the former acting national police commissioner surfaced more than a year ago, as questions arose about how he could afford a multimillion-rand home.

The allegations escalated recently, as IPID included police supplier Keith Keating and his company, Forensic Data Analysts (FDA), in its investigation.

In December, a joint operation between the Hawks and IPID saw seven properties connected to Keating and Phahlane raided.

News24 reported last year that Keating's company, FDA, had allegedly received R5bn in SAPS contracts since 2010.

Phahlane, Snyman and Keating previously denied the allegations against them.

