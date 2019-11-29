 

Former Zuma lawyers Mike Hellens, Dawie Joubert have passports confiscated in Namibia - reports

2019-11-29 17:37
Former president Jacob Zuma with advocate Mike Hellens. (Jackie Clausen, Sunday Times, file)

Former president Jacob Zuma with advocate Mike Hellens. (Jackie Clausen, Sunday Times, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Jacob Zuma's former lawyers, Mike Hellens and Dawie Joubert, are in hot water with Namibian authorities after their passports were reportedly confiscated due to them not having work permits, Namibian local press reported

The two were in the country to defend former Cabinet ministers Bernhard Esau and Sacky Shanghala as well as four co-accused in a case in which they were accused of being involved in a fishing quota kickback scheme, The Namibian reported.

According to New Era Live, Esau and Shanghala were forced to resign after the Fishrot Files scandal was exposed in the local and international media.

The Namibian Sun tweeted: "South African lawyers representing Fishrot suspects in today's bail hearing were found to have no permits to work in Namibia. They were escorted from court in Windhoek."

Another tweet from the New Era newspaper read: "Mike Hellens and Dawie Joubert representing former ministers … have had their passports confiscated after it emerged they don't have work permits."

Hellens recently represented Zuma's son, Duduzane, when he was acquitted on a culpable homicide charge and also appeared on his behalf at the state capture inquiry.

Hellens and Joubert represented the former president in his first application for a stay of prosecution in the Pietermaritzburg High Court last year, News24 previously reported.

When contacted by News24 on Friday, Hellens replied: "I can't talk about the case right now."

Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Read more on:    jacob zuma  |  namibia
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Santam confirms withdrawal of insolvency benefit cover on SAA tickets

57 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Cape Town store's staff jive to warm up before Black Friday rush
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 17:19 PM
Road name: M5 Southbound

Southbound
Cape Town 17:17 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Two Daily Lotto players strike it rich 2019-11-28 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 