Former Zuma lawyers Mike Hellens, Dawie Joubert have passports confiscated in Namibia - reports

Jacob Zuma's former lawyers, Mike Hellens and Dawie Joubert, are in hot water with Namibian authorities after their passports were reportedly confiscated due to them not having work permits, Namibian local press reported



The two were in the country to defend former Cabinet ministers Bernhard Esau and Sacky Shanghala as well as four co-accused in a case in which they were accused of being involved in a fishing quota kickback scheme, The Namibian reported.

According to New Era Live, Esau and Shanghala were forced to resign after the Fishrot Files scandal was exposed in the local and international media.

The Namibian Sun tweeted: "South African lawyers representing Fishrot suspects in today's bail hearing were found to have no permits to work in Namibia. They were escorted from court in Windhoek."

Another tweet from the New Era newspaper read: "Mike Hellens and Dawie Joubert representing former ministers … have had their passports confiscated after it emerged they don't have work permits."



Hellens recently represented Zuma's son, Duduzane, when he was acquitted on a culpable homicide charge and also appeared on his behalf at the state capture inquiry.

Hellens and Joubert represented the former president in his first application for a stay of prosecution in the Pietermaritzburg High Court last year, News24 previously reported.

When contacted by News24 on Friday, Hellens replied: "I can't talk about the case right now."

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala