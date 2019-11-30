 

Former Zuma lawyers ordered to pay fines over work permits in Namibia – reports

2019-11-30 15:28
Adv. Mike Hellens SC. (Deaan Vivier, Netwerk24, file)

Adv. Mike Hellens SC. (Deaan Vivier, Netwerk24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Two high-profile South African lawyers who once represented former President Jacob Zuma have been released in Namibia after they were ordered to pay fines for immigration-related charges, reports have said.

According to the Informanté, a Namibian publication, Mike Hellens and Dawie Joubert, were ordered to pay fines totalling N$10 000 after they pleaded guilty on two counts of contravening the Namibia Immigration Control Act in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court.

The two were in the country to defend its former Cabinet ministers Bernhard Esau and Sacky Shanghala as well as four co-accused in a case involving in an alleged fishing quota kickback scheme, The Namibian reported.

The two had their passports confiscated in court on Friday while preparing to represent former fisheries minister Esau and former justice minister Shanghala, as well as the four businessmen appearing on charges of corruption, fraud and money laundering, News24 previously reported.

Informanté said the lawyers were escorted to police holding cells where they spent most of the day.

They then called on Namibian senior advocate Essi Schimming-Chase and were afforded an urgent appearance before Magistrate Venatius Alweendo on Friday afternoon, the paper added.

It said both entered guilty pleas on the first count of conducting business in Namibia without a proper work permit and the second count of furnishing false information to an immigration officer upon entering Namibia.

According to New Era Live, Esau and Shanghala were forced to resign after the Fishrot Files scandal was exposed in the local and international media.

When contacted by News24 on Friday, Hellens replied: "I can't talk about the case right now."

- Compiled by Kaveel Singh

Read more on:    jacob zuma  |  namibia  |  lawyers
NEXT ON NEWS24X

KZN 'most wanted' criminal siblings arrested in Gauteng

2019-11-30 14:34

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Cape Town store's staff jive to warm up before Black Friday rush
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Sun Valley 09:35 AM
Road name: CONGESTION

Oudtshoorn 07:48 AM
Road name: N12

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One jackpot winner on Friday 2019-11-29 21:30 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 