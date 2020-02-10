Fort Hare stabbing: We do not know if we will ever be fine again - family of slain Master's student

The family of a slain Fort Hare University Master's student is struggling to come to terms with his death.



Yonela Boli, 24, an MSc geology student was stabbed in the chest while at the institution's lona residence on the Alice campus early on Saturday morning.

Yonela died at Victoria Hospital at around 05:00 after arriving there at 04:30, about two-and-a-half hours after being stabbed, News24 reported.

"We are not well at all and we do not know if and when we will ever be fine," his aunt, Nomvuselelo Boli, told News24 on Monday night.

Nomvuselelo said they were not entirely clear on all the facts surrounding his death, adding they had been informed he was allegedly "stabbed by his girlfriend".

And now all they want is justice to take its course even though they say nothing would bring back Yonela who was on the verge of a bright future.

'A deep sense of sadness and frustration'

The university's director of institutional advancement, Tandi Mapukata who announced Yonela's death, said the institution felt "a deep sense of sadness and frustration". She added the female suspect, who has since been arrested, was a fellow student and "close friend" of the late student.

Her name is being withheld until she appears in the Alice Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

"We want the law to take its course," Nomvuselelo told News24.

Yonela, who was from Cala in the Eastern Cape, was one of five siblings. His family described him as being a down to earth young man who came from humble beginnings and always aimed for excellence.

"He was a well-disciplined, down to earth child and loved education. He was raised by his mother who went through so much to ensure her children go to school," an emotional Nomvuselelo said, as she struggled to find words describing her nephew.

The sole breadwinner

She added Yonela's father died when he was still young which left his mother as the sole breadwinner for the entire family.

Various calls have been circulated on social media to assist the family with funeral arrangements.

Among those who heeded the call is Khwalo Funeral Services. The family said it had also received various other calls of offers.

"We spoke to others from East London but another [local parlour] came here and we were hoping that those in East London can assist with the tombstone. The [funeral parlour] here in Cala said it would be assisting with transporting the body from forensics, keep it and run the entire funeral service," Nomvuselelo said.

The funeral date has not yet been set as the family is awaiting the post-mortem results.

