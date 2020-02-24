Fort Hare student who witnessed friend's murder also stabbed to death - reports

Master's student Yonela Boli died after he was allegedly stabbed by a "close female friend". (Photo: Twitter/@ZuayNkunzi)

A second student at the University of Fort Hare in Alice, Eastern Cape, has been stabbed to death, SABC News reported.

Olwethu Tshefu, 30, was reportedly a close friend of Yonela Boli, 24, who was stabbed to death on February 8, allegedly by his girlfriend.

Tshefu, who witnessed Boli's stabbing, was also stabbed by a man on Saturday morning, TimesLIVE reported.

READ | Funeral parlour offers family free 'dignified' funeral for murdered Fort Hare University master's student

Police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana told SABC News that Tshefu was allegedly walking with a group of friends when he was stabbed by an unknown man in his upper body.

"He was treated by paramedics and rushed to hospital afterwards, where he succumbed to his wound upon arrival," Kinana told DispatchLIVE.



Tandi Mapukata, UFH Director of Institutional Advancement, reportedly confirmed that Tshefu was a registered student at the Alice campus.

"There are no words to describe the pain caused by having to report on yet another devastating loss of a young life," she told DispatchLIVE.

"On behalf of the management, I wish to extend the university’s heartfelt condolences to the Tshefu family, friends, fellow students and everyone who knew him," she said.

READ | Fort Hare student dies after being stabbed by 'close female friend'

Tshefu died on the same day Boli was buried at Seplan village in Cala.

Boli, an MSc Geology student, died at Victoria Hospital around 05:00 on February 9 after arriving there at 04:30, about two-and-a-half hours after being stabbed in the chest at the Iona residence on the Alice campus, News24 reported.

A "close female friend" was arrested in connection with the alleged stabbing.

No one has been arrested for Tshefu's murder, Kinana reportedly said.

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler