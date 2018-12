A house in Belhar burns after allegedly being petrol bombed on December 22, 2018. Sources told News24 the house belongs to Colin Booysen. (Supplied)

Foul play was ruled out as the cause of a fire at a Belhar property believed to be associated with Cape Town taxi boss Colin Booysen, who is also on trial for alleged extortion and murder.

"This office can confirm the fire at Jacaranda Street, Belhar. No case is under investigation, no foul play is suspected," said police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk.

The City of Cape Town's fire and rescue services confirmed to News24 that they had responded to a house fire in Belhar on Saturday afternoon, and put it out.

"The cause of that fire has not yet been determined. I cannot confirm who the owner of that house is," Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Theo Layne said.

Sources told News24 on Saturday that the property is owned by Booysen.

Booysen and his two bodyguards, Calvin Abels and Vuyiswa Macingwana, recently managed to fight off an attempt by the State to withdraw their bail.

This was after an alleged incident of intimidation of a witness in a murder case in Belhar that they are embroiled in.

They are accused of the murder of Adrian Pietersen, who was in an alleged gang with Booysen, but have laid counter charges of attempted murder against a man allegedly at the scene of the shooting.

TimesLive reported that the State had subsequently withdrawn the charge of intimidating the man they laid the counter charge against.

Booysen - along with Nafiz Modack, Ashley Fields and Jacques Cronje – also face charges in an ongoing extortion case related to an alleged racket which targeted the nightclub and restaurant security industry in Cape Town.



The extortion trial resumes on April 15, 2019.

Booysen is the brother of Jerome "Donkie" Booysen, who has survived multiple attempted hits.