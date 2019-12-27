 

Four alleged copper thieves arrested in Cape Town with tools, drugs

2019-12-27 15:39

Kaveel Singh

Drugs allegedly found on four suspects accused of trying to steal cable. (Supplied)

Drugs allegedly found on four suspects accused of trying to steal cable. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Observant City of Cape Town enforcement officers have nabbed four men suspected of copper theft and drug possession.

Spokesperson Wayne Dyason said officers from the Rail Enforcement and Metal Theft Units had made the arrests after observing a well known cable theft hotspot in Yellowood Street, Mitchells Plain.

He said they became suspicious on Thursday after observing movement inside an open trench along the railway line.

"The officers approached and saw four suspects with cutting implements that are normally used to cut through the copper cables. They were searched and one of them was found in possession of 10 mandrax tablets and an unknown quantity of dagga wrapped in newspaper."

He said the four were arrested in terms of the Criminal Matters Amendment Act for damaging essential infrastructure.

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Cycling star Nic Dlamini breaks arm during scuffle with Table Mountain rangers

58 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH | Mom speaks out after chilling footage goes viral of man 'snatching' toddler from trolley in Durban mall
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Dunoon 06:21 AM
Road name: N7

Cape Town 07:40 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Two players win R117k Daily Lotto jackpot 2019-12-26 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 