Four alleged copper thieves arrested in Cape Town with tools, drugs

Drugs allegedly found on four suspects accused of trying to steal cable. (Supplied)

Observant City of Cape Town enforcement officers have nabbed four men suspected of copper theft and drug possession.



Spokesperson Wayne Dyason said officers from the Rail Enforcement and Metal Theft Units had made the arrests after observing a well known cable theft hotspot in Yellowood Street, Mitchells Plain.

He said they became suspicious on Thursday after observing movement inside an open trench along the railway line.

"The officers approached and saw four suspects with cutting implements that are normally used to cut through the copper cables. They were searched and one of them was found in possession of 10 mandrax tablets and an unknown quantity of dagga wrapped in newspaper."

He said the four were arrested in terms of the Criminal Matters Amendment Act for damaging essential infrastructure.