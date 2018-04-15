 

Four alleged 'Zama Zamas' die in dump truck accident

2018-04-15 20:44

Correspondent

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

We deserve to work, we are not criminals - Zama zama chair

2017-08-15 14:12

On Tuesday 'zama zamas' marched to the Department of Mineral Resources in Pretoria to hand over a memorandum of demands. Watch. WATCH

Four alleged illegal miners, known as Zama Zamas, died and two were left seriously injured, when a dump truck they were using on a mountain crashed in Driekop, Limpopo police said on Sunday.

"According to information, six alleged illegal miners were in the vehicle on the mountain when it suddenly swerved and overturned several times, instantly killing four males," said Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo in a statement.

Police responded to the scene of the accident, which took place at Mandagshoek, in the Mankgakganyane section, just after 21:00 on Saturday.

"The victims were found between huge rocks and in the wreckage," Mojapelo said.

The injured were taken to hospital.

A case of culpable homicide has been opened and investigations continue.

Since a provincial police operation to deal with illegal mining was launched in May last year, 70 illegal miners have been arrested, and mining equipment worth millions of rands has been confiscated.

Read more on:    polokwane  |  accidents

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Commonwealth athletes have made SA proud, says DA

2018-04-15 19:30

Inside News24

 
/News
ICYMI: South Africa honours Mama Winnie
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 07:01 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 07:01 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, April 14 2018-04-14 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 