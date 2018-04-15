Four alleged 'Zama Zamas' die in dump truck accident

Four alleged illegal miners, known as Zama Zamas, died and
two were left seriously injured, when a dump truck they were using on a
mountain crashed in Driekop, Limpopo police said on Sunday.
"According to information, six alleged illegal miners
were in the vehicle on the mountain when it suddenly swerved and overturned
several times, instantly killing four males," said Brigadier Motlafela
Mojapelo in a statement.
Police responded to the scene of the accident, which took
place at Mandagshoek, in the Mankgakganyane section, just after 21:00 on
Saturday.
"The victims were found between huge rocks and in the
wreckage," Mojapelo said.
The injured were taken to hospital.
A case of culpable homicide has been opened and
investigations continue.
Since a provincial police operation to deal with illegal
mining was launched in May last year, 70 illegal miners have been arrested, and
mining equipment worth millions of rands has been confiscated.