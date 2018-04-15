Four alleged 'Zama Zamas' die in dump truck accident

On Tuesday 'zama zamas' marched to the Department of Mineral Resources in Pretoria to hand over a memorandum of demands. Watch. WATCH

Four alleged illegal miners, known as Zama Zamas, died and two were left seriously injured, when a dump truck they were using on a mountain crashed in Driekop, Limpopo police said on Sunday.

"According to information, six alleged illegal miners were in the vehicle on the mountain when it suddenly swerved and overturned several times, instantly killing four males," said Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo in a statement.

Police responded to the scene of the accident, which took place at Mandagshoek, in the Mankgakganyane section, just after 21:00 on Saturday.

"The victims were found between huge rocks and in the wreckage," Mojapelo said.

The injured were taken to hospital.

A case of culpable homicide has been opened and investigations continue.

Since a provincial police operation to deal with illegal mining was launched in May last year, 70 illegal miners have been arrested, and mining equipment worth millions of rands has been confiscated.