 

Four arrested after being found in possession of lion bones

2020-01-08 18:11
File photo: An illegal shipment of lion bones. (Supplied)

File photo: An illegal shipment of lion bones. (Supplied)

Four people are expected to appear in the Mahikeng Magistrate's Court on Wednesday after they were found in possession of lion bones.

The suspects, who are aged between 36 and 47, were arrested on Tuesday in Mabule Village in North West.

"The first suspect was arrested at his home, where he was found in possession of lion bones. The team proceeded to arrest three other suspects who allegedly brought the lion bones to the first suspect," Hawks spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said in a statement.

They are facing charges of contravening the National Environment Management Biodiversity Act (NEMBA).

Rikhotso said the lion was reportedly killed in Botswana. Its remains were allegedly transported to South Africa to find a buyer.

 - Compiled Vanessa Banton


