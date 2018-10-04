 

Four arrested for attack on hikers in Table Mountain National Park

2018-10-04 15:47

Jenna Etheridge

(Hanlie Gouws, News24)

(Hanlie Gouws, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Four people were arrested for an attack on a group of hikers in the Newlands Ravine in Cape Town on Thursday morning, Western Cape police confirmed.

Captain FC van Wyk said the men, aged 20 to 27, were found with the hikers' clothes and takkies.

They were also found with a silver flick knife, carbreaking implements and a large self-made allen key.

Officers were still looking for a fifth suspect, who ran away on foot in the direction of a residential area.

The man had the hikers' cellphones and cash in his possession.

"The victims identified their belongings and pointed out the suspects to the police and belongings of the victims were handed back to them."

Three of the four hikers, aged between 31 and 58, were stabbed, said van Wyk.

The 58-year-old was later taken to hospital.

Table Mountain National Park spokesperson Saskia Marlowe confirmed "an incident" had occurred in the park, but did not provide further details because statements were still being taken.

"SANParks, with SAPS (The SA Police Service) and Metro [police] held a joint operation and four suspects were arrested," she said.

A hotspot for attacks

Table Mountain Watch (TMW) spokesperson André van Schalkwyk said the Newlands Ravine had become a hotspot for attacks and added that it was the fifth incident in that area since early September.

"They were [active] in the late afternoon and now suddenly we have an earlier, morning scenario. We have been looking for two men [who] have been responsible [for the other attacks]," Van Schalkwyk said.

In these incidents, people were robbed of valuable items after being threatened at knifepoint.

"We want people to be very cautious in that area... We are asking people not to retaliate. In most cases where people have been hurt, they retaliated in some form or another," he said.

Mountain users were warned not to go into remote areas alone.

"If you are hiking or running on your own, you need to consider how far away from help you want to be, assuming you can still phone and are not severely injured, and where waiting an hour is actually critical," said Van Schalkwyk.

He added that they have been working with authorities behind the scenes to get an integrated plan together. The details are expected to be revealed at a later stage.

Cape Town Central Community Policing Forum chairperson Marc Truss said that one of the challenges they faced was that not all incidents were reported to police.

Van Wyk said the suspects would remain in custody until their first court appearance. Police would oppose bail.

People in need of help can contact City Emergency Services on 021 480 7700 or Mountain Rescue on 021 937 0300.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Dead man and survivor found in car floating in Pretoria river

2018-10-04 15:41

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: EFF in heated brawl at East London Hungry Lion franchise
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, October 3 2018-10-03 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 