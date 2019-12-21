 

Four arrested for brutal murder of couple in Durban

2019-12-21 19:31

Azarrah Karrim

Four people suspected of brutally murdering a couple in Wolongo Reservice, Durban have been arrested by the South African Police Service (SAPS).

The couple was allegedly beaten with a hammer and shot not far from their homes.

According to SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, the wife had received a call from someone to collect money that was owed to her.

The pair set off, but shortly after, their family received a call from someone who demanded a ransom for their release.

"A case of kidnapping was opened at the Nsuze police station," Naicker said.

Police then set out to track down the missing couple after receiving missing reports on Wednesday.

Once arriving in the area, police spotted the couple's vehicle not far from their residence.

The occupants in the vehicle sped off but crashed after losing control of the car, then fled into bushes, according to Naicker.

"Police then commenced with a search for the victims, and they were both found dead at Wolongo Reserve," Naicker said.

