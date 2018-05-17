 

Four arrested in Hermanus protests

2018-05-17 16:55

Jenni Evans

Community members in Hermanus (Jenni Evans, News24)

Four people have been arrested in Hermanus for public violence and malicious damage to property as tensions over land remain high in some parts of the town, Brigadier Donovan Heilbron said.

It is alleged that they threw stones and tried to prevent people from going to work.

Earlier, police fired rubber bullets to break up groups of people, who were trying to stop people from heading to work, from milling about.

A date for their court appearance has not been set yet.

In the meantime, Heilbron had arranged a meeting with community leaders, the municipality and SA Human Rights Commission commissioner Chris Nissen for 17:00 in the town.

A meeting between Community Safety MEC Dan Plato and the community was also set for noon on Friday, to discuss progress that the government was making in freeing up land where people could build their own structures.

The current owners of one large plot, Schulphoek, have agreed to sell it to the government, pending a valuation.

However, some residents are tired of waiting for the land transfer and have threatened to move onto the land to start clearing. It is next to Zwelihle.

