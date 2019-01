Western Cape police are investigating the gruesome discovery of four burnt bodies near a railway line in Cape Town.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said the four bodies were found on Tuesday morning near the railway line in Vlei Street, Sweet Home Farm. Sweet Home Farm is an informal settlement east of Cape Town's CBD.

"Four counts of murder were registered for investigation," Van Wyk added.

IOL reported on Thursday that they could have been victims of a mob justice attack.

A neighbourhood watch member, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal, told IOL that crime had spiked in the area since September.

The member urged the community not to take the law into their own hands, and rather hand any perpetrators to the police.

However, Van Wyk did not comment on the reports.

Instead, he asked those who had information about what led to the deaths to contact Samora Machel police on 102 380 3484 or 021 380 3490, or Crime Stop at 0860 10111.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter