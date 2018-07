Four children between the ages of one and five have died after the driver of the Toyota Venture they were travelling in lost control in Ga-Makgoba, Limpopo.



"At this stage we don't know why it lost control. It appears it was a overload because this Venture was carrying sixteen passengers and a driver," provincial department of transport Matome Moremi said.



The incident happened at around 10:30 on Saturday morning.



Moremi said the passengers were on their way to a church service in Zimbabwe.