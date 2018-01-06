 

Four children drown across Eastern Cape as heat takes its toll

2018-01-06 10:32

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

Port Elizabeth – At least four children drowned on Friday after they sought relief from the summer heat in local dams and water canals across the Eastern Cape.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Sibongile Soci, said in East London, members of East London Dive Point recovered the bodies of two boys aged nine and 13, in the Bridle Drift Dam near NU 2 Mdantsane.

Soci said it was believed that the nine-year-old boy had experienced difficulties while swimming with his friends and the 13-year-old had tried to assist him, but also drowned in the process.

In a separate incident, the body of a 14-year-old boy was recovered at Mthatha Dam by Mthatha K9 Rescue. The boy, from the Matyeba locality, who had been swimming in the dam at around lunchtime.

(Photo: SAPS)

In Addo, police K9 Search and Rescue and police divers recovered the body of a seven-year-old girl who drowned in the water canal.

East London police dive coordinator, Captain Robin Steyn, advised people to be cautious while swimming and to ensure that there was adequate supervision.

“Parents, in particular, must be vigilant of their children and ensure they are supervised if they are swimming,” he said.

(Photo: SAPS)

Steyn said children who could not swim were known to make use of makeshift floatation devices, such as empty 2l cooldrink bottles tied together. These devices could fail, such as the bound bottles spreading apart, resulting in the child landing in difficulties in deep water, which could result in drowning.

He also advised bathers swimming at beaches to be aware of tides and to make use of beaches where lifeguards were posted and designated safe swimming areas had been marked off.

(Photo: SAPS)




Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Police appeal to East Rand community for help in solving 3 murders

2018-01-06 10:32

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students); or surname (IEB Students) to view results

ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
WATCH: Class of 2017 achieves a 75.1% pass rate
 

The Grand Tour is back - and we LOVE IT!

WATCH this awesome highlights montage from The Grand Tour season 2...

 
 

You won't want to miss...

This guy made R12.8m working from his laptop and travelling the world
WATCH: This guy flew a drone through NYE fireworks
WATCH: Man takes off on deck chair connected to 90 balloons
Top 10 global football transfers
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kalk Bay 10:54 AM
Road name: Main Road

Muizenberg 10:38 AM
Road name: CONGESTION

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, January 5 2018-01-05 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 