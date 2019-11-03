Four dead in KZN head-on collision

Paramedics certified four people dead, including a young child, following a head-on collision on Selby Msimang Road next to Henley Dam, Kwadlozi, in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Sunday.



"Reports from the scene indicate that a bakkie and truck were involved in a head-on collision. Medics assessed the scene and found that four people, including a young child, sustained fatal injuries and were sadly declared deceased on the scene," Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said in a statement.

Three more were critically injured and required advanced life support intervention to stabilise them.

Four others sustained moderate injuries.

All patients treated on the scene were transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further medical care, Herbst said.

Circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known.