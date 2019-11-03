 

Four dead in KZN head-on collision

2019-11-03 22:17

Canny Maphanga

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Paramedics certified four people dead, including a young child, following a head-on collision on Selby Msimang Road next to Henley Dam, Kwadlozi, in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Sunday.

"Reports from the scene indicate that a bakkie and truck were involved in a head-on collision. Medics assessed the scene and found that four people, including a young child, sustained fatal injuries and were sadly declared deceased on the scene," Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said in a statement.

Three more were critically injured and required advanced life support intervention to stabilise them.

Four others sustained moderate injuries.

All patients treated on the scene were transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further medical care, Herbst said.

Circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known.

Read more on:    durban  |  accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Suspect charged with murder after Graaff-Reinet woman found dead outside her house

2019-11-03 20:21

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Ssssurprise! 3.3m pregnant python rescued from KZN river
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Claremont 06:19 AM
Road name: Main Road

Dunoon 20:07 PM
Road name: N7 Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
R224k in the bag for one Daily Lotto player! 2019-11-03 21:20 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 