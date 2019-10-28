 

Four Honeydew cops accused of killing a detainee will return to court later this week

2019-10-28 19:19

Ntwaagae Seleka

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The case against four police officers accused of assaulting and killing a detainee has been postponed to later this week for a formal bail application. 

The four who are based at the Honeydew police station allegedly assaulted two men, aged 36 and 39, who were detained at the Honeydew police holding cell on October 20. One of the men later died. 

The officers, who were arrested on Friday, appeared in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday. Their case was postponed to October 30.

According to Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) acting spokesperson Sontaga Seisa, the four constables allegedly continuously punched and kicked the two arrested males until the 39-year-old detainee dropped down whilst handcuffed.

"The fact that the deceased dropped down and started bleeding did not deter the constables from assaulting and kicking him further. After the assaults, the suspects left the two men in the holding cell. The surviving assault victim tried to alert the police as he noticed that the deceased was breathing abnormal, but they ignored the report.

"Later on, the police removed the surviving assault victim from the holding cell and took him to Randburg police station for detention. Later that night, the deceased’s relative visited the Honeydew police station and insisted to see his brother. It was there that it was discovered that he was no more," said Seisa.

IPID was informed about the incident and responded by conducting a quality investigation which led to the arrest of the four constables.

Seisa said they were intending to oppose bail. 

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime  |  courts
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Women in taxi industry can only be empowered through tranformation of sector - Gauteng MEC

2019-10-28 18:45

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Zondo commission: Focus back on Vrede dairy farm project
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Strand 19:53 PM
Road name: Beach Road

Strandfontein 19:04 PM
Road name: Baden Powell Drive

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One player strikes it big with R200k 2019-10-27 21:28 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 