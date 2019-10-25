 

Four Honeydew cops arrested for assault, murder of a detainee

2019-10-25 17:50

Jeanette Chabalala

Four Gauteng police officers have been arrested for assault and murder. (iStock)

Four police officers stationed at the Honeydew police station in Gauteng have been arrested for the assault and murder of a detainee.

The constables, aged 25 to 36, were arrested on Friday, spokesperson for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, Sontaga Seisa, said.

Seisa said the incident happened on Sunday night. 

"It is alleged that the four on-duty constables continuously punched and kicked the two arrested males until the 39-year-old male dropped down whilst in handcuffs," he said.  

"The fact that the deceased dropped down and started bleeding did not deter the constables from assaulting and kicking him."

After the alleged assault, the policemen left the detainees in the holding cell.

Seisa said his cellmate alerted officer when he started to breathe abnormally, but they ignored the cellmate's plea.

"Later, the police removed the surviving assault victim and took him to Randburg police station for detention." 

Seisa said the family of the deceased discovered that he was dead when they visited the police station. 

The police officers are expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

