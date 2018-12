The scene of the crash on the N3. (Supplied)

Four people were killed and five others injured on N3 in the early hours of Saturday morning when their vehicle overturned on the N3 near the Bergville toll plaza.

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said paramedics from ER24 and KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Services arrived at the scene shortly after 01:00 where they found the occupants ejected from the vehicle.



"Sadly, four people, including a young child, had already succumbed to their injuries. There was nothing that paramedics could do for them and they were declared dead on the scene."



Vermaak said the five survivors were treated on the scene for various injuries.



"They were later transported to Ladysmith Provincial Hospital for further care. It is believed that the family was on their way from Johannesburg to the Eastern Cape when the incident occurred."



Authorities are investigating.