 

Four injured in alleged explosion at factory in Sandton

2019-11-26 07:24

Riaan Grobler

(ER24)

(ER24)

Four people were left injured on Monday afternoon, one of them critically, following an alleged explosion at a factory in Wynberg, Sandton.

ER24 paramedics, along with City of Johannesburg Fire Services and another service, arrived at the factory to find two patients outside the factory while several others were inside the factory.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said: "Medics assessed the patients and found that one man had sustained numerous burn wounds and was in a critical condition while three others had sustained minor to moderate burn wounds."

The medics treated the patients and provided the critically injured man with advanced life support interventions. Once treated, the patients were transported to nearby hospitals for further care.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

