Four injured in three-vehicle collision

Four passengers were injured in a three-vehicle collision on the northbound highway between the Beyers Naude and Malibongwe off-ramps in Strydompark, ER24 said in a statement on Thursday.

"ER24 paramedics, along with several other services, arrived on the scene at 14:07 to find one vehicle on its side in the yellow lane. Another vehicle was found at the top of the embankment against the wall. The third vehicle was found parked a short distance away," ER24 spokesperson Russell Meiring said.

Paramedics who assessed the scene found that four passengers had sustained minor to moderate injuries.

Patients were treated on the scene and transported to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital for further medical care.

In another unrelated incident, four passengers were injured on Wednesday afternoon after a single vehicle rolled over on the N12 in Fochville.



"ER24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene at 15:26 to find the vehicle upright on the side of the road. Four people, including a 2-year-old boy, were found lying around the scene," Meiring said.



Upon assessment, paramedics found that one man had sustained numerous injuries and was in a critical condition.



They further found that a mother, her 2-year-old boy, as well as another woman had all sustained moderate injuries.



"The patients were treated for their injuries and the critically injured man provided with advanced life support interventions before they were transported to a nearby hospitals for further care," Meiring added.



Circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known.



Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.