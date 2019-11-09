 

Four Joburg shop owners arrested after allegedly offering cops R100 000 bribe

2019-11-09 19:34

Azarrah Karrim

Four Joburg shop owners were arrested after allegedly trying to bribe JMPD officers with R100 000. (iStock)

Four people, believed to be Pakistani nationals, were arrested on Saturday when they allegedly tried to offer police officers a large sum of money to prevent them searching their premises.

They were arrested in connection with money laundering and bribery after police went ahead with the search.

The suspects are the owners of a shop located in Rahima Moosa Street in the Johannesburg CBD.  

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar told News24 that the suspects had offered officers a large bribe to prevent them searching their premises.

"Officers followed up information today of suspects who were doing money laundering at their shop," Minnaar said.

"At arrival at the shop, four suspects offered officers R100 000 bribe. The officers also discovered over R500 000 in money at this location and the suspects were detained at Johannesburg Central Police Station for money laundering, as well as for bribery and corruption."

Read more on:    jmpd  |  johannesburg  |  crime
