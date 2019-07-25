Four KZN cops, security guard arrested for kidnapping, assault

Four police officers and a security guard were arrested in connection with the kidnapping of two people on Inanda Road in Springfield, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Thursday.

The incident happened on Wednesday at 22:30, police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said in a statement.

Gwala said the two victims - aged 28 and 36 - were held at gunpoint and forced into the boot of a vehicle.

The victims were taken to a truck yard on Peters Road where the accused allegedly demanded an amount of R50 000.

"They were severely assaulted after they failed to produce the money. One of the victims was released and instructed to raise the cash. The victim who was released contacted the police, who immediately responded.

"The victim pointed out the suspects to police who prevented them from making good on an attempt to flee."

Gwala said police found that the suspects - aged between 19 and 29 - were three policemen and a policewoman stationed at Inanda SAPS. The fifth suspect appeared to be a security guard, she said.

Officers found three state-issued firearms on the suspects.

"The complainant's cellphone was also found in their possession. A state vehicle that was used in the commission of the crime was found parked at a service station, while another vehicle used by the suspects was also seized for further investigation."

The accused are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on charges of kidnapping, extortion, pointing of a firearm, theft of a cellphone, and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

"This arrest serves as warning to those who are engaging in criminal activities and hiding behind the SAPS badge, that their time is near.

"Disciplinary investigations will be initiated to investigate the conduct of the suspects and they can be dismissed from the SAPS before the criminal investigations are finalised."

