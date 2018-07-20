Four men released after alleged racial attack leaves Middelburg man dead

A filmmaker from Johannesburg says a panga-wielding man from Pietermaritzburg threatened to cut his face in half in a racial attack. WATCH

Four men were arrested, appeared in court, and then released following an alleged racial attack in Middelburg, Mpumalanga that left a man dead last week.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi told News24 on Friday that a man, in his 30s, was beaten on Sunday, July 8, and died in hospital the next day.

Hlathi said the group were arrested on Wednesday this week. They appeared in court on Thursday and the case was withdrawn.

"We are still waiting for instructions from the prosecution team. We are pleading for calm from the community on this issue and we ask the media to give us space to investigate the matter," he said.

Police are investigating a case of murder.

In CCTV footage obtained by the Middelburg Observer, the victim and a friend appear to be attacked by a group of men on Cowen Ntuli Road.

The attackers are seen repeatedly kicking and beating the victim, who was thrown to the pavement.

Security vehicles and police arrive on the scene later.

The victim's friend was quoted by TimesLive as saying the group of men were blocking the road, and when they were asked to move, they attacked them. The group also reportedly called the men the k-word.

The regional ANC was expected to march in the area on Monday over the incident.