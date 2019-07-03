Four men 'seeking prayer' rob congregant, ransack PE church

Port Elizabeth police are on the hunt for four men who made off with sound equipment, a laptop and money after robbing a church on Tuesday morning.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said the men entered the Revelation Church of God around 10:00, where they found a 26-year-old man in the prayer room.

"While one of the men was explaining that he was seeking prayer from the church pastor - who was not at the church at the time - for his upcoming court case, two of the men produced knives and robbed the churchgoer," said Labans.

"After robbing him of his cellphone, they proceeding to ransack the church."

Labans said the cash which was taken was "not a lot of money".

He said the 26-year-old victim of the robbery, who was not harmed, couldn't provide descriptions of the four men.

A case of business robbery has been opened. No arrests have been made.

