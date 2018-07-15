 

Four men sentenced to lengthy prison sentences for multiple murders

2018-07-15 20:52

Jan Bornman

Four men were sentenced to lengthy prison sentences in the Pietermaritzburg High Court in KwaZulu-Natal after terrorising their community.

KwaZulu-Natal provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said Sabelo Zulu, 36, Bongani Nkwanyana, 41, Musa Cele, 30, and Nkululeko Zwane, 22, received lengthy sentences for various murders.

Zwane said Zulu was sentenced to three life terms for killing two people and raping a woman.

"He was further sentenced to 60 years for three counts of robbery and five years for kidnapping," he said.

Nkwanyana was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and a further 35 years for two counts of robbery.

Zwane said Cele received life imprisonment for murder and 15 years for robbery. He received an additional 15 years for possession of an unlicensed firearm and five years for kidnapping.

He said 22-year-old Zwane received 25 years for each of two murders. He received an additional 20 years for two counts of robbery.

Zwane said the four men terrorised tuck shop owners in Mandlankala in KwaZulu-Natal.

"The first incident was at a tuck-shop at Mandlankala area where they shot and killed the shop owner. They further took cash and cellphones before they fled the scene," he said.

"On the next day, they approached Mfundo Mbhele who was sitting in his vehicle with his girlfriend. Mfundo was shot dead and his firearm and cellphone was taken."

Zwane said the accused fled the scene in Mbhele’s car with his girlfriend still in it.

She was later raped.

Zwane said detectives traced the four men after one of them ended up in hospital after he was allegedly shot by one of his own gang members.

"He was traced in hospital and through further investigation, the other three were arrested and two unlicensed firearms were recovered. They were linked in these robberies and killings," he said.

durban  |  crime

