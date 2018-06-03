 

Four-month-old baby found alive at 'horror' crime scene

2018-06-03 19:01

Jan Bornman

(iStock)

A baby has been found at the scene of an apparent murder and suicide outside Groblersdal in Limpopo on Sunday morning, police said. 

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said a passerby stumbled upon "the horrific" sight of the body of a man hanging from a tree.

Police were summoned and found the body of a 22-year-old woman with bruises around her neck, and a 37-year-old man hanging from a tree.

A four-month-old baby was found nearby as well, believed to be the child of either or both the deceased.

"The child is in good condition and he was taken to a safe place," Ngoepe said.

"The motive behind this incident is still unknown but domestic violence cannot be ruled out.

"Members of the community are still advised and encouraged that in case of any domestic related situation, they must consult their relevant local professionals for intervention rather than harming or taking the life of another."

Ngoepe said police investigations were ongoing.

