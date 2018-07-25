 

Four nabbed after allegedly forcing kidnapped woman to have abortion

2018-07-25 14:17

Iavan Pijoos

SA police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Four people were arrested after they allegedly kidnapped a pregnant woman and performed an illegal abortion on her in Mpumalanga, police said.

Three men, Seyikabi Wilson, 46, Jingo Wassua, 35, Njombozi Katiti, 43 and a woman, Lydia Mojemba, 34, appeared in the Secunda Magistrate's Court on Monday in connection with the incident, according to police spokesperson Colonel Mtsholi Bhembe.

They face charges of kidnapping, murder and attempted murder. The four accused are in custody and their case was postponed.

According to Bhembe, Mojembe was related to the 20-year-old victim. 

"It is alleged that they (the accused) took the pregnant woman from Secunda to Ogies where they locked her in a room."

"Once she was in that room it was alleged that they gave her several tablets for termination of pregnancy, but it seems they were not very successful in the beginning. They proceeded until they were successful over a period [of] time, and the baby came, but was already dead." 

Bhembe said the four then wrapped the stillborn baby in a plastic bag and was dumped at a railway line.

"The woman managed to open the door and escape. She ran to the nearest road and got a lift to Secunda where she reported the matter."

The woman was apparently eight months pregnant. 

The motive is still unknown.

