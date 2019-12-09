 

Four people burned to death after two vehicles collide in KZN

2019-12-09 21:33

Ntwaagae Seleka

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Four people were burned to death after two vehicles collided in KwaZulu-Natal.

In a statement released by Arrive Alive, the fatal accident took place on the R34 between Melmoth and Ulundi.

"When paramedics arrived, they found that a car and a bakkie had been involved in a head-on collision, causing the car to burst into flames. Sadly, four occupants of the car were still in the car and succumbed to the flames. One occupant from the bakkie sustained serious injuries and was treated on the scene and transported to hospital," said Arrive Alive.

The cause of the accident is unknown, and the authorities are investigating it.

Read more on:    durban  |  accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mchunu dodges question on whether his official residences are affected by blackouts

2019-12-09 21:17

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

/News
WATCH | SAA under business rescue: Your 6 most pressing questions answered
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 19:36 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
Delft 19:10 PM
Road name: Stellenbosch Arterial Road

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Monday's results 2019-12-09 21:19 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 