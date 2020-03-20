 

Four planes en route to Cape Town to evacuate German citizens stuck onboard cruise ship

2020-03-20 16:55

Cebelihle Mthethwa

The German government has sent four chartered aircraft to evacuate 1 243 German nationals on the AIDAmira cruise ship in Cape Town.

According to a statement released by Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula on Friday, the German government dispatched the four chartered aircraft, with no inbound passengers and only crew on board, for the evacuation mission.

The crew members will not be allowed to disembark the plane. The German nationals will be escorted from the AIDAmira and onto the plane.

"The AIDAmira's more than 1 700 passengers and crew had not been able to disembark since Monday, 16 March 2020, following the discovery that some of the passengers had come into contact with someone who showed symptoms of the coronavirus," said Mbalula.

The passengers all tested negative for Covid-19.

READ | Coronavirus: Relief as passengers stuck on cruise ship in Cape Town test negative

According to Mbalula, the timelines of the evacuation will be confirmed by the German embassy. He did, however, confirm that the planes' permit numbers have already been issued.

News24 tried to contact the German Embassy, but they were not available for comment. Their comment will be added once received.

Read more on:    germany  |  cape town  |  health  |  aviation  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SA permanent residents abroad are being told they can’t come home, ‘chaos’ as OR Tambo tests for Covid-19

2020-03-20 15:47

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Can we trust Cyril's Cabinet to lead us through corona crisis?
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Delft 17:22 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
Belhar 16:49 PM
Road name: De La Rey Road Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results 2020-03-18 21:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 