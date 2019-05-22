Four remaining SA tourists back home after Egypt bus blast

The bus involved in the explosion in Egypt. (Twitter)

Four South Africans who remained in Egypt following a roadside bomb on Sunday, in which three of them were injured, have returned to South Africa on Wednesday, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) confirmed.

The three injured had stayed behind to receive medical assistance while the fourth was a spouse.

Twenty Durbanites - all of them from The Bluff and Wentworth - were among the 25 South African tourists who were in a bus en route to the pyramids at Giza when a roadside bomb exploded near it on Sunday, Daily News reported.

However, Dirco revised the number to 28 after receiving information from SA ambassador to Egypt, Vusi Mavimbela.

Twenty-four of the 28 tourists arrived at OR Tambo International Airport on Monday morning.

"No other details will be made available on this matter as they have requested privacy and time to recover from this traumatic experience," Dirco spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya said in a statement.

According to reports by AFP, 17 people were injured during the explosion.

