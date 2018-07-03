Four SANDF members die in KZN crash

What To Read Next

Four South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members have died in a crash on the N3 northbound in KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend.

The members were on their way to the Boschoek training area for mission readiness.

Defence force spokesperson Brigadier General Mafi Mgobozi said the accident happened at around 17:30 on Sunday.

Mgobozi said of the eleven members that traveled in the Samil 20 seater truck, four died and five other sustained minor injuries.

They were transported to the St Anne's Hospital in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.

Three were discharged on Tuesday.

The members were stationed at Natal Carbineers, a Reserve Force Unit in Pietermaritzburg.

He said the board of inquiry would determine circumstances surrounding the cause of the accident.

The dates of the memorial and funeral services would be announced once families have finalised their arrangements.