 

Four shot at Cape Town taxi rank

2018-06-19 08:48

Jenni Evans

(Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Three minibus taxi owners and a bystander were injured in a shooting at Cape Town's busy Joe Slovo taxi rank near Canal Walk shopping mall on Tuesday morning.

"Police are on the scene at the Joe Slovo taxi rank, Milnerton, where unknown persons opened fire and wounded four persons this morning," said police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk.

Omuramba Road South is closed between Racecourse Road and Freedom Way, said Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa.

Meanwhile, Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations spokesperson Besethu Ndungane said he was trying to get to the scene to find out what had sparked the shooting, but was stuck in gridlocked traffic due to a protest on Mew Way.

His initial suspicion is that the shooting may be related to the route disputes that have plagued the city in the past weeks, but he said he could not say for sure until he got there to speak to everybody on the scene.

Comment from the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association was not immediately available.

Taxi operators declared a truce and signed a peace accord at the end of May after Western Cape Transport MEC Donald Grant threatened to shut down all ranks in the city to stop the war over routes.

Read more: Bloody weekend as 10 people killed in Cape Town taxi violence

The Joe Slovo rank is a major connecting rank to other destinations in the city.

This is a developing story.

cape town  |  public transport  |  crime

