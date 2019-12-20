 

Four-year-old Durban girl dies in accident

2019-12-20 10:42

Kaveel Singh

(Rescue Care, Twitter)

(Rescue Care, Twitter)

A 4-year-old Durban girl died in an accident in Clare Estate on Friday, according to paramedics.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics arrived at the scene in Clare Road, near to the BP petrol station, after receiving multiple calls for assistance.

"On arrival, paramedics found the body of a 4-year-old lying on the roadway. Medics assessed the child who was declared dead on scene. She sustained multiple injuries."

PICS | 4 children, adult killed after vehicle tears apart in Centurion crash

He said police were on scene to investigate the cause of the incident.

According to Road Traffic Management Corporation's (RTMC's) National Road Safety Strategy 2016 - 2030, vehicle factors make up 14.1% of fatal collisions, while human factors account for 73.6% of fatalities on the roads. The road environment accounts for 12.3%.

According to the RTMC's State of Road Safety Report: Calendar for 2018, there were 2 097 fatal crashes in KwaZulu-Natal in 2018, a decline of 187 compared to the previous year.

Read more on:    durban  |  accidents
